Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used. Tuesday's and Wednesday's meetings could be altered because of the holidays.
Today
• Wayne Chaney Benefit: 1/5/2020, 1:00pm, Florence Moose Lodge, 4270 Chisholm Road, Florence.
• Out of Town travel series: 1/5/2020, 2:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
Monday
• Cloverdale Quilters: 1/6/2020, 8:00am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence.
• Joints in Motion: 1/6/2020, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Guy Robinson exhibit: 1/6/2020, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Rotary Club of Florence: 1/6/2020, 11:30am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
Tuesday
• Guy Robinson exhibit: 1/7/2020, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Hi! Neighbors of the Shoals meeting: 1/7/2020, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-965-9023
• Tuscumbia Kiwanis Club: 1/7/2020, 12:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• Florence Exchange Club: 1/7/2020, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-443-3836
• Celebrate Recovery: 1/7/2020, 6:00pm, Florence First Church of the Nazarene, 102 Fairground Road, Florence.
• Shoals Model Railroaders: 1/7/2020, 6:00pm, Tuscumbia Depot, 206 W. Fifth St., Tuscumbia.
• Central Community Center business meeting: 1/7/2020, 6:30pm, Central Community Center, 286 Lauderdale 277, Florence. 256-764-2885
• Florence York Rite Bodies: 1/7/2020, 7:00pm, building, 104 E. Tombigbee St., Florence.
Wednesday
• Joints in Motion: 1/8/2020, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Guy Robinson exhibit: 1/8/2020, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
Thursday
• Guy Robinson exhibit: 1/9/2020, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Florence/Lauderdale Tourism Board meeting: 1/9/2020, 9:00am, Florence/Lauderdale Visitor Center boardroom, 200 Jim Spain Drive, Florence.
• Shoals Civic League: 1/9/2020, 12:00pm, Clarion Hotel, 4900 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield. 256-627-4977
• Miss Maud Lindsay Chapter No. 16, Order of the Confederate Rose: 1/9/2020, 5:30pm, Colbert County
• Board of Education building, 909 George Wallace Blvd., Tuscumbia. Meals available.
• Northwest Alabama Purple Martin Club meeting: 1/9/2020, 7:00pm, Home of Wayne Hester, 3365 Colbert 20, Tuscumbia. 256-446-9369
• Quad City Squares square dance club: 1/9/2020, 7:00pm, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
• Live music: 1/9/2020, 8:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
Friday
• Guy Robinson exhibit: 1/10/2020, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Underwood-Petersville Community Center covered-dish lunch: 1/10/2020, 11:00am, Underwood-Petersville Community Center, 840 Lauderdale 7, Florence. Bring a covered dish.
• Florence Kiwanis Club: 1/10/2020, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Alamance Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution: 1/10/2020, 2:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-766-4757
• Sons of Confederate Veterans Col. William A. Johnson Camp No. 898: 1/10/2020, 6:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library conference room, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-383-4204
• Live music: 1/10/2020, 9:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
Saturday
• Cloverdale Community Center breakfast: 1/11/2020, 6:30am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children
• Boating License Course: 1/11/2020, 8:00am, Cypress Creek Indoor Range, 5060 Alabama 157, Florence.
• Guy Robinson exhibit: 1/11/2020, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Lauderdale County Alabama Democratic Conference: 1/11/2020, 1:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-762-0209
Sunday
• Out of Town travel series: 1/12/2020, 2:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
