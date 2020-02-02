Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/2/2020, 11:00am, Lowe's, 3415 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals.
• Jekyll & Hyde: The Musical auditions: 2/2/2020, 2:00pm, Shoals Theatre, 123 N. Seminary St., Florence.
Monday
• Cloverdale Quilters: 2/3/2020, 8:00am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence.
• Joints in Motion: 2/3/2020, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 2/3/2020, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Rotary Club of Florence: 2/3/2020, 11:30am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/3/2020, 12:00pm, Walmart, 2701 Cloverdale Road, Florence.
• Registration for Cal Ripkin baseball: 2/3/2020, Rec Center, Muscle Shoals, Muscle Shoals. 256-386-9270
Tuesday
• The NW AL Chapter #2 of the Korean War Veterans Association: 2/4/2020, 8:00am, Hampton Inn and Suites, 505 S. Court St., Florence.
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/4/2020, 8:00am, Cherokee High School, 850 High School Drive, Cherokee.
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 2/4/2020, 10:00am, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• Hi! Neighbors of the Shoals meeting: 2/4/2020, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-965-9023
• Florence Exchange Club: 2/4/2020, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Concerence Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-443-3836
• Shoals Model Railroaders: 2/4/2020, 6:00pm, Tuscumbia Depot, 206 W. Fifth St., Tuscumbia.
• UAW Ford Motor Co. Retirees/Employees Local 255 fellowhip supper: 2/4/2020, 6:00pm, Northwest-Shoals Community College Hospitality House, 800 George Wallace Blvd., Muscle Shoals. 256-762-1846
• Central Community Center business meeting: 2/4/2020, 6:30pm, Central Community Center, 286 Lauderdale 277, Florence. 256-764-2885
• Florence York Rite Bodies: 2/4/2020, 7:00pm, 104 E. Tombigbee St., Florence.
• Registration for Cal Ripkin baseball: 2/4/2020, Rec Center, Muscle Shoals, Muscle Shoals. 256-386-9270
Wednesday
• Joints in Motion: 2/5/2020, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• UAW-Ford Retiree Chapter, business meeting: 2/5/2020, 9:00am, Northwest-Shoals Community College, Hospitality House, 800 George Wallace Blvd., Muscle Shoals. 256-762-1846
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 2/5/2020, 9:00am, Broadway Recreation Center, 300 N. Broadway St., Florence.
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/5/2020, 10:00am, Lauderdale County Health Department, 4112 Chisholm Road, Florence.
• Chief Colbert Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution: 2/5/2020, 11:30am, Helen Keller Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-381-4996
• Chief Colbert Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution: 2/5/2020, 11:30am, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-381-0968
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/5/2020, 4:30pm, Underwood Baptist Church, 5091 Alabama 157, Florence.
• Registration for Cal Ripkin baseball: 2/5/2020, Rec Center, Muscle Shoals, Muscle Shoals. 256-386-9270
Thursday
• Keep the Shoals Beautiful: 2/6/2020, 9:00am, Chamber of Commerce Anderson Conference Room, 20 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Florence/Lauderdale Tourism Board meeting: 2/6/2020, 9:00am, Florence/Lauderdale Visitor Center boardroom, 200 Jim Spain Drive, Florence.
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 2/6/2020, 9:00am, DHR Building, 737 Alabama 48, Russellville.
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 2/6/2020, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Shoals Civic League: 2/6/2020, 12:00pm, Clarion Hotel, 4900 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield. 256-627-4977
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/6/2020, 12:00pm, Mars Hill Bible School, 698 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence.
• Northwest Alabama MS Warriors: 2/6/2020, 5:30pm, Muscle Shoals Public Library, 1918 E. Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals.
• The Sons of Confederate Veterans, Lt Col John W Harris Jr, Camp #1833 meeting: 2/6/2020, 6:00pm, Russellville Recreation Center, Ash Avenue, Russellville. 256-324-2317
• LaGrange Living Historical Association meeting: 2/6/2020, 6:00pm, LaGrange College site visitor's center, off Alabama 157, Leighton. 256-702-6953
• Sons of Confederate Veterans, Lt. Col. John W. Harris Jr. Camp No. 1833: 2/6/2020, 6:00pm, Russellville Recreation Center, 201 Ash Ave., Russellville. 256-324-2317
• Coast Guard auxiliary: 2/6/2020, 7:00pm, Regions Bank, 321 N. Seminary St., Florence.
• Shoals Audubon Society: 2/6/2020, 7:00pm, Trinity Episcopal Church, Mullen Hall, 410 N. Pine St., Florence. Does not meet in June, July and August. 256-757-2467
• Registration for Cal Ripkin baseball: 2/6/2020, Rec Center, Muscle Shoals, Muscle Shoals. 256-386-9270
Friday
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 2/7/2020, 10:00am, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• Florence Kiwanis Club: 2/7/2020, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/7/2020, 12:00pm, Walmart, 517 W. Avalon, Muscle Shoals.
• The Burrell-Slater Athletic Hall of Fame induction dinner: 2/7/2020, 6:30pm, Burrell Slater Gym, 610 W. College Street, Florence.
• Registration for Cal Ripkin baseball: 2/7/2020, Rec Center, Muscle Shoals, Muscle Shoals. 256-386-9270
Saturday
• Cloverdale Community Center breakfast: 2/8/2020, 6:30am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/8/2020, 10:00am, Mattress To Go, 3307 Veterans Drive, Florence.
• Lauderdale County Alabama Democratic Conference: 2/8/2020, 1:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-762-0209
Sunday
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/9/2020, 11:30am, First Baptist Church of Killen, 504 JC Mauldin Highway, Killen.
