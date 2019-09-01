Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Chappell Reunion: 9/1/2019, 11:30am, Rustic Youth Camp Building, 3170 Shady Grove Road, Russellville. Please RSVP 205-269-8061 or 815-520-8381
Monday
• Cloverdale Quilters: 9/2/2019, 8:00am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence.
• Labor Day Chicken Stew Sale: 9/2/2019, 8:00am, Zip City Community Center, 0617-10191 Chisholm Road, Florence. Until sold out: $22 gallon, $12 half gallon, $6 quart
• Joints in Motion: 9/2/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Rotary Club of Florence: 9/2/2019, 11:30am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Celebrate Recovery: 9/2/2019, 5:30pm, Florence First Church, 3610 Helton Drive, Florence.
• Florence Toastmasters Club meeting: 9/2/2019, 5:45pm, First Metro Bank, 325 S. Pine St. Third Floor, Florence. 256 415-7676
Tuesday
• Hi! Neighbors of the Shoals meeting: 9/3/2019, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-965-9023
• Florence Exchange Club: 9/3/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Concerence Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-443-3836
• Tuscumbia Kiwanis Club: 9/3/2019, 12:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• 1-hour free bowling: 9/3/2019, 5:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• Military History Lecture Series: Warrior on Ice: 9/3/2019, 5:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Celebrate Recovery: 9/3/2019, 6:00pm, Florence First Church of the Nazarene, 102 Fairground Road, Florence.
• Shoals Model Railroaders: 9/3/2019, 6:00pm, Tuscumbia Depot, 206 W. Fifth St., Tuscumbia.
• Central Community Center business meeting: 9/3/2019, 6:30pm, Central Community Center, 286 Lauderdale 277, Florence. 256-764-2885
• Florence York Rite Bodies: 9/3/2019, 7:00pm, building, 104 E. Tombigbee St., Florence.
Wednesday
• Joints in Motion: 9/4/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Chief Colbert Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution: 9/4/2019, 11:30am, Helen Keller Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-381-4996
• Chief Colbert Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution: 9/4/2019, 11:30am, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-381-0968
• UNA Shoals Showcase: 9/4/2019, 7:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
Thursday
• Keep the Shoals Beautiful: 9/5/2019, 9:00am, Chamber of Commerce Anderson Conference Room, 20 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Get Dirty at the Library: 9/5/2019, 11:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Shoals Civic League: 9/5/2019, 12:00pm, Clarion Hotel, 4900 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield. 256-627-4977
• Northwest Alabama MS Warriors: 9/5/2019, 5:30pm, Muscle Shoals Public Library, 1918 E. Avalon Ave, Muscle Shoals.
• The Sons of Confederate Veterans, Lt Col John W Harris Jr, Camp #1833 meeting: 9/5/2019, 6:00pm, Russellville Recreation Center, Ash Avenue, Russellville. 256-324-2317
• Sons of Confederate Veterans, Lt. Col. John W. Harris Jr. Camp No. 1833: 9/5/2019, 6:00pm, Russellville Recreation Center, 201 Ash Ave., Russellville. 256-324-2317
• LaGrange Living Historical Association meeting: 9/5/2019, 6:00pm, LaGrange College site visitor's center, off Alabama 157, Leighton. 256-702-6953
• Coast Guard auxiliary: 9/5/2019, 7:00pm, Regions Bank, 321 N. Seminary St., Florence.
• Shoals Audubon Society: 9/5/2019, 7:00pm, Trinity Episcopal Church, Mullen Hall, 410 N. Pine St., Florence. 256-757-2467
• Cypress Chapter #195, Order of the Eastern Star: 9/5/2019, 7:00pm, 104 E.Tombigbee St., Florence.
• Quad City Squares square dance club: 9/5/2019, 7:00pm, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
Friday
• Florence Kiwanis Club: 9/6/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
Saturday
• Underwood-Petersville Community Center breakfast: 9/7/2019, 6:00am, Underwood-Petersville Community Center, 840 Lauderdale 7, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children
• Life Insurance Awareness Day: 9/7/2019, 10:00am, Muscle Shoals Rec Park, 1000 Gattman Park Drive, Muscle Shoals. 256-810-1122
• Rogersville Firefighers' Association Fish Fry: 9/7/2019, 4:00pm, Station 1, Wheeler Street, Rogersville.
Sunday
• Shoals Area Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution meeting: 9/8/2019, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 North Main Street, Tuscumbia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.