Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• LifeSouth blood drive: 8/11/2019, 11:00am, Lowe's, 3415 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals.
• Registration for Volleyball grades 4th-6th: 8/11/2019, the Recreation Center, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield. Includes a shirt. 256-386-5615
Monday
• Cloverdale Quilters: 8/12/2019, 8:00am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence.
• Joints in Motion: 8/12/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Batting Brigade quilt guild: 8/12/2019, 9:00am, Edgemont United Methodist Church, 1330 Eauclaire Ave., Florence. 256-764-1788
• Hot lunches: 8/12/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• Rotary Club of Florence: 8/12/2019, 11:30am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 8/12/2019, 1:00pm, Anytime Fitness, 1601 Darby Drive, Florence.
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8640: 8/12/2019, 5:00pm, Chapter home, 611 15½ St., Sheffield. 256-577-9511
• Celebrate Recovery: 8/12/2019, 5:30pm, Florence First Church, 3610 Helton Drive, Florence.
• Florence Toastmasters Club meeting: 8/12/2019, 5:45pm, First Metro Bank, 325 S. Pine St. Third Floor, Florence. 256 415-7676
• Shoals Piecemakers quilt guild: 8/12/2019, 6:30pm, St. Bartholomew Episcopal Church, 1900 Darby Drive, Florence. 256-627-6388
• Registration for Volleyball grades 4th-6th: 8/12/2019, the Recreation Center, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield. Includes a shirt 256-386-5615
Tuesday
• Free, Fun, Low-Impact Aerobics: 8/13/2019, 9:00am, Killen Senior Center, 231 JC Mauldin Highway, Killen.
• Hot lunches: 8/13/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• Tuscumbia Kiwanis Club: 8/13/2019, 12:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• Florence Exchange Club: 8/13/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Concerence Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-443-3836
• LifeSouth blood drive: 8/13/2019, 2:00pm, Essity, 1834-B Haley Drive, Cherokee.
• Swamp John's Dinner: 8/13/2019, 4:00pm, Lexington Senior Center, 100 McGuire Lane, Lexington. Shrimp, fish or chicken, slaws, fries, drink and dessert.
• 1-hour free bowling: 8/13/2019, 5:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• League of Women Voters of the Shoals: 8/13/2019, 5:15pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Celebrate Recovery: 8/13/2019, 6:00pm, Florence First Church of the Nazarene, 102 Fairground Road, Florence.
• Shoals Model Railroaders: 8/13/2019, 6:00pm, Tuscumbia Depot, 206 W. Fifth St., Tuscumbia.
• NAMI Shoals Family Support Group: 8/13/2019, 7:00pm, NAMI Shoals office, 749 Thompson St., Suite A, Florence.
• NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group: 8/13/2019, 7:00pm, NAMI Shoals office, 749 Thompson St., Suite A, Florence.
• Sheffield Business and Professional Association meeting: 8/13/2019, Park Place, 500 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield. 256-383-6711
• Registration for Volleyball grades 4th-6th: 8/13/2019, the Recreation Center, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield. Includes a shirt. 256-386-5615
Wednesday
• Joints in Motion: 8/14/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Hot lunches: 8/14/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 8/14/2019, 2:00pm, Essity, 1834-B Haley Drive, Cherokee.
• UNA Shoals Showcase: 8/14/2019, 7:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• Registration for Volleyball grades 4th-6th: 8/14/2019, the Recreation Center, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield. Includes a shirt. 256-386-5615
Thursday
• Florence/Lauderdale Tourism Board meeting: 8/15/2019, 8:30am, Florence/Lauderdale Visitor Center boardroom, 200 Jim Spain Drive, Florence.
• Free, Fun, Low-Impact Aerobics: 8/15/2019, 9:00am, Killen Senior Center, 231 JC Mauldin Highway, Killen.
• AARP Florence-Lauderdale Chapter 273 covered-dish dinner: 8/15/2019, 11:00am, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence. Bring covered dish. 256-760-6425
• Hot lunches: 8/15/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 8/15/2019, 11:00am, Bank Independent, 426 Veterans Drive, Florence.
• Zip City Community Center covered-dish lunch: 8/15/2019, 11:30am, Zip City Community Center, 10511 Lauderdale 17, Florence. Bring covered dish.
• "I Have a Voice" Exhibit Talk with Rob DeHart of the Tennessee State Museum: 8/15/2019, 11:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Shoals Civic League: 8/15/2019, 12:00pm, Clarion Hotel, 4900 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield. 256-627-4977
• National Management Association, TVA Muscle Shoals Chapter meeting: 8/15/2019, 5:30pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-386-2387
• Sons of Confederate Veterans O'Neal Camp No. 478 meeting: 8/15/2019, 6:30pm, Pope's Tavern and Museum, 203 Hermitage Drive, Florence. 256-764-4945
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5140: 8/15/2019, 6:30pm, VFW Hall, 127 S. Royal Ave., Florence. 256-762-3512
• OperaSouth board of directors meeting: 8/15/2019, 7:00pm, Edward Jones Office, 206 S. Pine St., Florence. 888-976-7372
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4919 and ladies auxiliary meeting: 8/15/2019, 7:00pm, Post home, 419 Raleigh Ave., Sheffield. 256-381-7446
• Muscle Shoals Amateur Radio Club: 8/15/2019, 7:00pm, Colbert County EMA, Fifth and Water streets, Muscle Shoals.
• Cypress Chapter #195, Order of the Eastern Star: 8/15/2019, 7:00pm, 104 E. Tombigbee St., Florence.
• Quad City Squares square dance club: 8/15/2019, 7:00pm, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
• Registration for Volleyball grades 4th-6th: 8/15/2019, the Recreation Center, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield. Includes a shirt. 256-386-5615
Friday
• Shoals Artists Guild meeting: 8/16/2019, 10:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, Southall-Moore House, Florence. 256-760-6379
• Hot lunches: 8/16/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• Florence Kiwanis Club: 8/16/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Registration for Volleyball grades 4th-6th: 8/16/2019, the Recreation Center, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield. Includes a shirt. 256-386-5615
Saturday
• Breakfast: 8/17/2019, 6:00am, Central Community Center, 4130 Lauderdale County 6, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children; carryouts available.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 8/17/2019, 8:30am, Watermelon Festival, downtown Russellville.
• Super Soaker 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run: 8/17/2019, 5:00pm, Historic Downtown Courtland, Tennessee Street, Courtland. 256-443-1758
• Registration for Volleyball grades 4th-6th: 8/17/2019, the Recreation Center, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield. Includes a shirt. 256-386-5615
Sunday
• LifeSouth blood drive: 8/18/2019, 11:00am, North Alabama Flea Market, 65 Sportsplex Drive, Muscle Shoals.
• Registration for Volleyball grades 4th-6th: 8/18/2019, the Recreation Center, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield. Includes a shirt. 256-386-5615
