Today
• University of North Alabama Beach Volleyball vs New Orleans: 4/8/2023, 9:00am, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• Pop!: Comic Art of the 20thCentury: 4/8/2023, 10:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Paintings by Yuri Ozaki and Stacie Thomas: 4/8/2023, 10:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Auditions ("Sister Act The Musical"): 4/8/2023, 10:00am, Cypress Moon Studios, 1000 Alabama Ave., Sheffield.
• Free Sheffield Walks: 4/8/2023, 10:00am, Sheffield City Hall, 600 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield. 256-383-0783
• Free Tuscumbia Walks: 4/8/2023, 10:00am, Coldwater Coffee and Mercantile, 101 W. Sixth St., Tuscumbia.
• Florence City Cemetery walking tour: 10:00am, 705 E. College Street, or entrances on Tennessee Street.
• Saturday Stories: 4/8/2023, 11:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• University of North Alabama Beach Volleyball vs Chattanooga: 4/8/2023, 1:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• University of North Alabama Baseball vs Lipscomb: 4/8/2023, 2:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• Restoration Ranch Easter Talent Show: 4/8/2023, 7:00pm, The Morales Building, 722 Little Israel Road, Tuscumbia. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. No cost, but love offering accepted.
• Easter Vigil Mass: 4/8/2023, 8:00pm, Saint Michael's Catholic Church, 2751 Lauderdale 30, Florence.
• Hunter & Jordan: 4/8/2023, 10:00pm, FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence.
Sunday
• Community Easter Sunrise Service: 4/9/2023, 6:00am, Spring Park, Spring Park Road, Tuscumbia. 256-383-2853
• Easter Sunday Mass: 4/9/2023, 7:30am, Saint Michael's Catholic Church, 2751 Lauderdale 30, Florence.
• Easter Sunday Mass: 4/9/2023, 10:00am, Saint Michael's Catholic Church, 2751 Lauderdale 30, Florence.
• Sunrise service and bike blessing: 4/9/2023, 11:00am, Natchez Trace Harley-Davidson, U.S. 72 West, Tuscumbia.
• Artistic Renderings of Youth: 4/9/2023, 1:00pm, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Sons of the American Revolution, Shoals Chapter: 4/9/2023, 2:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-324-2317
Monday
• Artistic Renderings of Youth: 4/10/2023, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Senior Meals: 4/10/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• Dungeons & Dragons: 4/10/2023, 4:15pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Zumba Class: 4/10/2023, 5:30pm, RoyalAvenue Recreation Center, 420 N. Royal Ave., Florence. 256-760-6425
• Auditions ("Sister Act The Musical"): 4/10/2023, 6:00pm, Cypress Moon Studios, 1000 Alabama Ave., Sheffield.
• Muscle Shoals Chapter of the Alabama Archaeological Society: 4/10/2023, 7:00pm, Florence Indian Mound and Museum, 1028 S. Court St., Florence.
Tuesday
• Free Fishing Day: 4/11/2023, 6:30am, Deibert Park, Darby Drive, Florence. 256-760-6420
• Pop!: Comic Art of the 20thCentury: 4/11/2023, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Paintings by Yuri Ozaki and Stacie Thomas: 4/11/2023, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Artistic Renderings of Youth: 4/11/2023, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
•Community Bible study: 4/11/2023, 9:30am, Parkview Baptist Church, 1404 Highway 72 E., Tuscumbia.
• This Month in the Garden: 4/11/2023, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Ready, Set, Read, Registration Required, Class Full: 4/11/2023, 11:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Senior Meals: 4/11/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• Lego Build: 4/11/2023, 3:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Adult DnD: 4/11/2023, 4:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Dungeons & Dragons: 4/11/2023, 4:15pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Young at Heart Book Club: 4/11/2023, 5:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 888-998-2925, 256-764-6564
• Marine Corps League Cpl. Conley Det. #1477: 4/11/2023, 6:00pm, 215 S. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield.
• Quad Cities Photography Club: 4/11/2023, 6:30pm, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence. 256-460-0077
Wednesday
• Pop!: Comic Art of the 20thCentury: 4/12/2023, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Paintings by Yuri Ozaki and Stacie Thomas: 4/12/2023, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Artistic Renderings of Youth: 4/12/2023, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• ABCs Under the Trees: 4/12/2023, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Empty Bowls Luncheon: 4/12/2023, 11:00am, Marriott Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. Tickets: $20. 256-764-4432
• Senior Meals: 4/12/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• Spring Series with Brandon Britton: 4/12/2023, 7:00pm, Jacksonburg Church of Christ, 414 Lauderdale 28, Florence.
Thursday
• Pop!: Comic Art of the 20thCentury: 4/13/2023, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Paintings by Yuri Ozaki and Stacie Thomas: 4/13/2023, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Artistic Renderings of Youth: 4/13/2023, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Terrific 2s: 4/13/2023, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Facebook Communication: 4/13/2023, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Senior Meals: 4/13/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• Ready, Set, Read, Registration Required, Class Full: 4/13/2023, 1:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• East Coast, West Coast dance lesson: 4/13/2023, 5:30pm, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 420 Royal Ave., Florence. 256-760-6425
• Family Picnic: 4/13/2023, 5:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-764-6564
• Innovation and Creativity for Health and Wellness: 4/13/2023, 5:30pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence. 256-764-6564
• Enriched Life Discussion Group: 4/13/2023, 7:00pm, Online, myenrichedlife.com/events, 305-968-1257
• Hunt a Killer: 4/13/2023, , Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
Friday
• Pop!: Comic Art of the 20th Century: 4/14/2023, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Paintings by Yuri Ozaki and Stacie Thomas: 4/14/2023, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Shred Day: 4/14/2023, 9:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum, 702 Veterans Drive, Florence.
• Artistic Renderings of Youth: 4/14/2023, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Babies Love the Library: 4/14/2023, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Senior Meals: 4/14/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• Quilts by the River: 4/14/2023, 12:00pm, Edgemont United Methodist Church, 1330 Eauclaire Ave., Florence.
• Universe of Love Cabaret: 4/14/2023, 7:00pm, Cypress Moon Studios, 1000 Alabama Ave. Sheffield.
• Boiler Room w/ CONNR: 4/14/2023, 8:00pm, The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• Tristan Bushman Music & Caleb Elliott: 4/14/2023, 9:00pm, Lava Room, 116 W Mobile St, Florence.
• "Weed, Wine &Time" Album Release Show: 4/14/2023, 9:00pm, Lava Room, 116 W. Mobile St., Florence.
Saturday
• Dukes of Hazard visit: 4/15/2023, 10:00am, The Cotton Gin, Pickers Market, 6810 Lauderdale 91, Rogersville.
• The Village School Foundation Volunteer Day: 4/15/2023, 10:00am, The Village School Foundation, 200 Chickamauga St., Sheffield.
• Pop!: Comic Art of the 20thCentury: 4/15/2023, 10:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Paintings by Yuri Ozaki and Stacie Thomas: 4/15/2023, 10:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Free Sheffield Walks: 4/15/2023, 10:00am, Sheffield City Hall, 600 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield. 256-383-0783
• Free Tuscumbia Walks: 4/15/2023, 10:00am, Coldwater Coffee and Mercantile, 601 W. Sixth St., Tuscumbia. 256-383-0783
• Free Florence Walk, UNA campus: 4/15/2023, 10:00am, One Harrison Plaza, Florence.
• Quilts by the River: 4/15/2023, 10:00am, Edgemont United Methodist Church, 1330 Eauclaire Ave., Florence.
• Saturday Stories: 4/15/2023, 11:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Christian Davis Music: 4/15/2023, 6:00pm, Sheffield Recreation Center, 2901 E. 19th Ave, Sheffield.
• Jonathan Wilburn: 4/15/2023, 6:00pm, Sheffield Recreation Center, 2901 E 19th Ave., Sheffield.
• Universe of Love Cabaret: 4/15/2023, 7:00pm, Cypress Moon Studios, 1000 Alabama Ave. Sheffield.
• University of North Alabama Softball vs North Florida: 4/15/2023, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
