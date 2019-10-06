Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• LifeSouth blood drive: 10/6/2019, 12:00pm, Dick's Sporting Goods/Field & Stream, 376 Cox Creek Parkway Suite A, Florence.
• Renaissance Faire Lecture Series: 10/6/2019, 2:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
Monday
• Cloverdale Quilters: 10/7/2019, 8:00am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence.
• Joints in Motion: 10/7/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Rotary Club of Florence: 10/7/2019, 11:30am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 10/7/2019, 12:00pm, Walmart, 3100 Hough Road, Florence.
• My Life Without Ranch: A Roller Coaster Journey to Self-Worth book talk and signing: 10/7/2019, 5:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Florence Toastmasters Club meeting: 10/7/2019, 5:45pm, First Metro Bank, 325 S. Pine St. Third Floor, Florence. 256 415-7676
Tuesday
• LifeSouth blood drive: 10/8/2019, 10:00am, University of North Alabama, Commons Parking lot, Florence.
• Tuscumbia Kiwanis Club: 10/8/2019, 12:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• Florence Exchange Club: 10/8/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-443-3836
• League of Women Voters of the Shoals: 10/8/2019, 5:15pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N, Wood Ave,, Florence.
• Celebrate Recovery: 10/8/2019, 6:00pm, Florence First Church of the Nazarene, 102 Fairground Road, Florence.
• Shoals Model Railroaders: 10/8/2019, 6:00pm, Tuscumbia Depot, 206 W. Fifth St., Tuscumbia.
• Sheffield Business and Professional Association meeting: 10/8/2019, , Park Place, 500 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield. 256-383-6711
• Central Civitan: 10/8/2019, , Central Community Center, 4130 Lauderdale 6, Florence. 256-766-8559
• Swamp John's Dinner: 10/8/2019, Lexington Senior Center, 100 McGuire Lane, Lexington. Meal includes, meat, slaw, fries, dessert and drink
• Candlelight Vigil for Mental Health: 10/8/2019, Riverbend Center for Mental Health Auditorium, College Street, Florence.
Wednesday
• Joints in Motion: 10/9/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 10/9/2019, 9:00am, Central High School, 300 Lauderdale 200, Florence.
• UNA Shoals Showcase: 10/9/2019, 7:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
Thursday
• Awards Luncheon: 10/10/2019, 11:00am, Northwest Shoals Community College-Hospitality House, 800 George Wallace Blvd., Muscle Shoals. Lunch will be served for $15 per person. 256-314-6207 or 256-314-6211
• Shoals Civic League: 10/10/2019, 12:00pm, Clarion Hotel, 4900 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield. 256-627-4977
• Miss Maud Lindsay Chapter No. 16, Order of the Confederate Rose: 10/10/2019, 5:30pm, Colbert County Board of Education building, 909 George Wallace Blvd., Tuscumbia. Meals available.
• Northwest Alabama Purple Martin Club meeting: 10/10/2019, 7:00pm, Home of Wayne Hester, 3365 Colbert 20, Tuscumbia. 256-446-9369
• Quad City Squares square dance club: 10/10/2019, 7:00pm, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
• Sheffield Lodge #503 F&AM: 10/10/2019, 7:00pm, Sheffield Lodge, 300 N. Atlanta Ave., Sheffield. 256-443-4656
Friday
• LifeSouth blood drive: 10/11/2019, 9:00am, Darby Doors, 3110 Kendall Drive, Florence.
• Underwood-Petersville Community Center covered-dish lunch: 10/11/2019, 11:00am, Underwood-Petersville Community Center, 840 Lauderdale 7, Florence. Bring a covered dish
• Florence Kiwanis Club: 10/11/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Alamance Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution: 10/11/2019, 2:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-766-4757
• Sons of Confederate Veterans Col. William A. Johnson Camp No. 898: 10/11/2019, 6:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library conference room, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-383-4204
Saturday
• Cloverdale Community Center breakfast: 10/12/2019, 6:30am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children
• LifeSouth blood drive: 10/12/2019, 9:00am, MidGard Self Storage, 414 Cox Blvd., Sheffield.
• Fire prevention event: 10/12/2019, 10:00am, Lowe's of Muscle Shoals, 3415 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals.
• Picnic/NAMI Walks: 10/12/2019, 10:00am, Shelter 2, McFarland Park, Florence.
• Lauderdale County Alabama Democratic Conference: 10/12/2019, 1:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-762-0209
Sunday
• Renaissance Faire Lecture Series: 10/13/2019, 2:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
