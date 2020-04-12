With the governor's shelter order in place we are spending lots of time at home, and for many of us that means lots of time in front of the television. We asked readers what they are watching, and the answer was varied.
Many of you are turning to Hallmark movies for light entertainment, though William Smoak said his wife was tiring of them.
"It might be time for some flowers," he said.
Others are turning to the television for religious programming since they aren't able to go to church.
Still others are turning to classics, such as "The Virginian," "Gunsmoke," "Golden Girls," and "Little House on the Prairie."
One reader had a message for the networks.
"I think they ought to have family movies on Friday nights now that people can't go out," she said.
Here are some of your suggestions:
-----
"Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness" series on Netflix
What it's about: Netflix describes this documentary, which is not for children, as "A zoo owner spirals out of control amid a cast of eccentric characters in this true murder-for-hire story from the underworld of big cat breeding."
What our readers said: Who would have thought there would be a murdering drug dealer and you don't even remember him by the next episode.
-----
"The Outsider" series on HBO
What it's about: HBO says, "Based on Stephen King's best-selling novel, The Outsider begins by following a seemingly straightforward investigation into the gruesome murder of a young boy. But when an insidious supernatural force edges its way into the case, it leads a seasoned cop and an unorthodox investigator to question everything they believe in."
Starring: Ben Mendelsohn, Cynthia Erivo, Jason Bateman, Mare Winningham and Julianne Nicholson.
What our readers said: This series is based on a Steven King novel. It starts off as one thing, a murder whodunit, and then suddenly it's something totally different.
----
"Carnival Row" series on Amazon Prime
What it's about: Amazon says, "With a serial killer loose on Carnival Row, and a government that turns a blind eye to the deaths of its lower class citizens, Rycroft Philostrate, a war-hardened investigator, is the only person willing to stop the murders and maintain the fragile peace. But when Vignette Stonemoss, a faerie refugee, turns up in the Burgue, she forces Philo to reckon with a past he's tried to forget.
Starring: Orlando Bloom, Cara Delevigne and Simon McBurney
-----
"The Boys" series on Amazon Prime
What it's about: According to Amazon, "The Boys" is an irreverent take on what happens when superheroes, who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as gods, abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good."
Starring: Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr
-----
"Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan" series on Amazon
What it's about: Based on a Tom Clancy series of books, Jack Ryan is a CIA analyst who finds himself on the front lines.
Starring: John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce and Abbie Cornish.
-----
"Reign" on the CW (and Netflix)
What it's about: According to Netflix, "This vivid historical drama series tells of the rise to power of Mary, Queen of Scots, amid a court full of sexual and political intrigue."
Starring: Adelaide Kane, Megan Follows and Torrance Coombs
What our readers say: Because it was on the CW, it is probably aimed at the teenage girl audience (I am 51) but it is still fun to watch.
-----
"The Tudors" series on Showtime
What it's about: According to Showtime, this is a "history-based drama series as the young, vibrant King Henry VIII, a competitive and lustful monarch who navigates the intrigues of the English court and the human heart with equal vigor and justifiable suspicion."
Starring: Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Natalie Dormer, Jeremy Northham, Maria Doyle Kennedy, James Frain and Peter O'Toole
What our readers said: It is based on the reign of King Henry VIII and also has a mix of fact and fiction. I've watched this in the past and would highly recommend it.
-----
"Wentworth" series on Netflix
What it's about: According to Netflix, "Bea Smith is locked up while awaiting trial for the alleged attempted murder of her husband and must learn how life works in prison."
Starring: Danielle Cormack, Nicole da Silva, Kate Atkinson
What our readers said: It's riveting. You just can't stop watching it. It's a ladies prison and the things they do just to get by — and some of are mean."
