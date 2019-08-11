The TimesDaily Wish List includes items needed by local nonprofit agencies to serve the public. A list of different agencies is published every other Sunday. Email Wish List needs to myra.arnold@TimesDaily.com. Include a complete address — street number and name and city — with all locations, along with a daytime telephone number or email address for publication.
Loaves and Fishes food ministry — The group provides food to local residents. Needed items include: cleaning and painting supplies, any type of building materials, as well as items to sell in thrift stores. Large items or quantities can be picked up. People needed to conduct food drives in stores or with employees. Details: Dave Davis, 256-712-1835 or dave.davis@loavesfishesshoals.org.
One Place of the Shoals — The organization provides victims of domestic violence, rape and sexual assault, child physical and sexual abuse, and elder abuse with necessary services under one roof and ensures safety of victims. Needed: small and tall kitchen garbage bags, diapers, copier paper, paper towels, toilet paper, sticky notes, purple letter-size file folders, correction tape/fluid, 5-by-8 memo pads. The organization is at 200 W. Tennessee St., Florence. 256-284-7600
Crossroads Community Outreach — The organization assists the homeless through its street outreach and a homeless day center which is open 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at 318 S. Court St., Suite A, Florence. The organization seeks bottled water, individually wrapped snack items, coffee, flavor packets for water, pop top cans of ravioli or vienna sausage, Slim Jims, hygiene items, body wash, sunscreen, flip flops, hats/visors, bikes, back packs, 1 to 2 person tents, mini umbrellas, ponchos, toilet paper and paper towels.
Friends of the Killen Library Bookstore — Donations of books and magazines are needed to sell with proceeds going to the library, 325 J.C. Mauldin Highway, next to Killen Town Hall in the Municipal Complex. Library open Monday through Saturday. Bookstore hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. 256-757-5471
Shoals Sav-A-Life — Baby items needed by the organization at 2201 Cloyd Blvd., Florence, are: bath towels and washcloths, diaper rash cream, wash, lotion, shampoo, bathtubs, burp cloths, bibs, rattles or small toys, nail clippers, baby proofing/safety items, pre-packaged first-aid kits, books, crib sheets and mattress protectors, brush/comb sets, nasal aspirator, all sizes clothing and diapers, wipes, receiving and swaddling blankets, bottles, bottle brush, pacifiers, sippy cups, socks and shoes (up to size 12 month), hats and hand mitts. Needed for mothers: diaper bags, blank journals, pajamas, belly bands, nursing pillows, nursing pads, sanitary pads and adjustable pregnancy support belts. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday. 256-740-0640
Teacher Supply Depot — Free supplies for Colbert and Lauderdale teachers, teacher ID badge required, 3:30-7 p.m. first Tuesday of the month, July-May, 6017 County Road 33, Killen. The Depot accepts tax-deductible donations of new and slightly used school and office supplies, and monetary donations to purchase supplies. Volunteers welcome. Community project in partnership with Shoals Chamber of Commerce. 256-710-1436
Shoals Animal Advocates — The group at Colbert County Animal Shelter, 5010 Missouri St., Tuscumbia, needs grain-free dog food, dry puppy and kitten food, puppy pads, medium and large crates with plastic bottoms, Igloo dog houses, kennels, baby playpens, puppy play yards, small, medium and large collars, leashes, harnesses, Original Dawn liquid dish soap, paper towels, stainless steel bowls, small stuffed animals for pets (for boarded animals). Drop-off: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 1003 Mitchell Blvd., Florence, or call 256-415-7155.
Hospice Promise Foundation — The nonprofit agency assists patients for Keller Hospice, with 100% of donations going to patients and families. Send donations to Barbie Johnson, volunteer coordinator, 1404 E. Avalon Ave., Suite C, Tuscumbia. 256-314-1204
La Clinica Cristiana — The free health ministry for uninsured people, especially Hispanics, needs: over-the-counter multivitamins and pain medication; cough medication, fish oil capsules, anti-fungal creams; black and red markers; name tags; copy paper; sticky note flags; all-purpose labels; batteries (2032 button type); garbage bags; vacutainer tubes and specimen cups; alcohol pads; bottled water; individually wrapped snack crackers, cookies and nuts; HP ink cartridges 56 black and 61 black. The clinic is at 1915 Avalon Ave., back lower level of Grace Life Church of the Shoals, Muscle Shoals. Doors open at noon third Saturday. 256-394-1561 or nursen@comcast.net
Shoals Habitat ReStore — The Shoals Habitat ReStore uses funds to help build homes for low-income families in the community. We accept the following items: doors, clean/gently used mattresses, windows, furniture, sports equipment, household appliances, washers, dryers, refrigerators and stoves. Store hours: Tuesday-Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 1120 N. Royal Ave., Florence, 256-760-9515, info@shoalshabitat.org
Mama’s Turtle and Tortoise Rescue Haven — The chartered and not-for-profit program, needs: old hand towels and clothing rags; red pine bark; paper towels; peroxide; gauze; plastic wrap; plaster of Paris; old canned or fresh fruit and vegetables; bags of animal grain for frozen ration; Saran wrap; and volunteers. Any turtle or tortoise that needs a home accepted. Drop box area for turtles and supplies at the haven, 157 E. Lee Ave., Florence. The haven accepts all turtles. Debbie Marsh, 256-217-9025
Court-Appointed Special Advocates — CASA, 102 Jackson Court, Sheffield, investigates cases involving abused and neglected children. Needed items include: copy paper, file folders, coffee (regular ground and K-cups), sugar, creamer, light bulbs, grocery gift cards, paper towels, toilet tissue, disposable utensils/cups/ plates, cleaning supplies and restaurant/gas/activity gift cards in amounts of $5-$25. 256-765-0041
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.