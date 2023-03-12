The TimesDaily Wish List includes items needed by local nonprofit agencies to serve the public. A list of different agencies is published every other Sunday. Email Wish List needs to myra.arnold@TimesDaily.com. Include a complete address — street number and name and city — with all locations, along with a daytime telephone number or email address for publication. Due to the pandemic, agencies may have altered schedules.
• One Place of the Shoals — The organization provides victims of domestic violence, rape and sexual assault, child physical and sexual abuse, and elder abuse with necessary services under one roof and ensures safety of victims. Needed: packs of 8 ounce bottled water, hand soap, individual packed snacks, small and tall kitchen garbage bags, diapers, copier paper, paper towels, toilet paper, sticky notes, purple letter-size file folders, correction tape/fluid, 5-by-8 memo pads. The organization is at 200 W. Tennessee St., Florence. 256-284-7600
• The Healing Place — The Healing Place appreciates gift cards/vouchers from grocery stores, gift cards to area office supply stores, postage stamps, Post-It notes, paper towels, facial tissue, toilet paper, 13-gallon size trash bags, sticker name tags, individual fun-sized packs of skittles/M&Ms, cases of water/soda/juice, new or gently used stuffed animals and small blankets, markers and Crayons, colored and plain copy paper. A Healing Gift may be made in memory or honor of someone upon an anniversary, birthday, Christmas, etc., or a Healing Gift can be given in lieu of flowers as a tribute to the deceased. An acknowledgement card will be sent to the family. The Healing Place, P.O. Box 2765, Muscle Shoals, 35662-2765; physical address: 2409 Wildwood St., Muscle Shoals. 256-383-7133
• The Help Center — The Help Center provides supplemental groceries, clothing, and other support to those in need. The all-volunteer non-profit organization was established 40 years ago by churches in the community. The COVID pandemic has increased the need for Help Center services — and for donations and volunteers to respond. The Help Center is at 621 S. Court St (corner of Veterans Drive) in Florence and operates Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Call 256-766-7663 or visit to make donations and to volunteer your time.
• New Beginning, a Recovery Facility for Women — Donations of cleaning supplies, light bulbs, garbage bags, tissue, paper towels/napkins, grill, vacuum cleaner, twin mattresses/box spring set (new), office supplies (binders with ability to hand in filing cabinet, file folders, copy paper and computers). The facility is a long-term residential facility treating females with chemical dependency. Call Olivia Ikerd, 256-381-0013.
• Teacher Supply Depot — Free supplies for Colbert and Lauderdale teachers, teacher ID badge required, 3:30-7 p.m. first Tuesday of the month, July-May, 6017 County Road 33, Killen. The Depot accepts tax-deductible donations of new and slightly used school and office supplies, and monetary donations to purchase supplies. Volunteers welcome. Community project in partnership with Shoals Chamber of Commerce. 256-710-1436
• Shoals Sav-A-Life — Baby items needed by the organization at 2201 Cloyd Blvd., Florence, are: bath towels and washcloths, diaper rash cream, wash, lotion, shampoo, bathtubs, burp cloths, bibs, rattles or small toys, nail clippers, baby proofing/safety items, pre-packaged first-aid kits, books, crib sheets and mattress protectors, brush/comb sets, nasal aspirator, all sizes clothing and diapers, wipes, receiving and swaddling blankets, bottles, bottle brush, pacifiers, sippy cups, socks and shoes (up to size 12 month), hats and hand mitts. Needed for mothers: diaper bags, blank journals, pajamas, belly bands, nursing pillows, nursing pads, sanitary pads and adjustable pregnancy support belts. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday. 256-740-0640
• Hospice Promise Foundation — The nonprofit agency assists patients for Keller Hospice, with 100% of donations going to patients and families. Send donations to Barbie Johnson, volunteer coordinator, 1404 E. Avalon Ave., Suite C, Tuscumbia. 256-314-1204
• Shoals Animal Advocates — The group at Colbert County Animal Shelter, 5010 Missouri St., Tuscumbia, needs grain-free dog food, dry puppy and kitten food, puppy pads, medium and large crates with plastic bottoms, Igloo dog houses, kennels, baby playpens, puppy play yards, small, medium and large collars, leashes, harnesses, Original Dawn liquid dish soap, paper towels, stainless steel bowls, small stuffed animals for pets (for boarded animals). Drop-off: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 1003 Mitchell Blvd., Florence, or call 256-415-7155.
• La Clinica Cristiana — The free health ministry for uninsured people, especially Hispanics, needs: over-the-counter multivitamins and pain medication; cough medication, fish oil capsules, anti-fungal creams; black and red markers; name tags; copy paper; sticky note flags; all-purpose labels; batteries (2032 button type); garbage bags; vacutainer tubes and specimen cups; alcohol pads; bottled water; individually wrapped snack crackers, cookies and nuts; HP ink cartridges 56 black and 61 black. The clinic is at 1915 Avalon Ave., back lower level of Grace Life Church of the Shoals, Muscle Shoals. Doors open at noon third Saturday. 256-394-1561 or nursen@comcast.net
• Shoals Habitat ReStore — The Shoals Habitat ReStore uses funds to help build homes for low-income families in the community. We accept the following items: doors, clean/gently used mattresses, windows, furniture, sports equipment, household appliances, washers, dryers, refrigerators and stoves. Store hours: Tuesday-Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 1120 N. Royal Ave., Florence, 256-760-9515, info@shoalshabitat.org
• Mama’s Turtle and Tortoise Rescue Haven — The chartered and not-for-profit program, needs: old hand towels and clothing rags; red pine bark; paper towels; peroxide; gauze; plastic wrap; plaster of Paris; old canned or fresh fruit and vegetables; bags of animal grain for frozen ration; Saran wrap; and volunteers. Any turtle or tortoise that needs a home accepted. Drop box area for turtles and supplies at the haven, 157 E. Lee Ave., Florence. The haven accepts all turtles. Debbie Marsh, 256-217-9025
• Court-Appointed Special Advocates — CASA, 102 Jackson Court, Sheffield, investigates cases involving abused and neglected children. Needed items include: copy paper, file folders, coffee (regular ground and K-cups), sugar, creamer, light bulbs, grocery gift cards, paper towels, toilet tissue, disposable utensils/cups/ plates, cleaning supplies and restaurant/gas/activity gift cards in amounts of $5-$25. 256-765-0041
• Shoals Dream Center — The Shoals Dream Center is an organization that provides food to local residents in need and other services to the community. Needed items include non-perishable food items and items to be sold in the thrift stores. Large furniture items can be picked up. To arrange a furniture pick up, please call Megan Harper at 256-712-5045 or megan.harper@shoalsdreamcenter.org. The thrift donations should be dropped off at the thrift stores located in Florence or Montgomery Avenue, Sheffield. Food items should be taken to the Distribution Center at 2950 Cloverdale Road, Florence.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.