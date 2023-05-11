Carolina Mooring, Abby Newton, Haley Crowell, Lisa Valentine, Jan Ingle, Laci New, Heather Bithell Bowling surround Preston Cox during a selection of this weekend's production of "Side by Side by Sondheim." [KEVIN TAYLOR/TIMESDAILY]
Dylan Haynes, Carolina Mooring, Heather Bithell Bowling, Preston Cox, Abby Newton, Avery Guinn and Lacy New will kick up their heels this weekend when the Zodiac Players present "Side by Side with Sondheim." [KEVIN TAYLOR/TIMESDAILY]
Avery Guinn, Haley Crowell, Preston Cox, Carolina Mooring, Jan Ingle, Dylan Haynes, Abby Newton, William Miller, Heather Bithel Bowling, Joey Wright, Laci New and Lisa Valentine make up just some of the cast of "Side by Side by Sondheim." [KEVIN TAYLOR/TIMESDAILY]
Carolina Mooring, Abby Newton, Haley Crowell, Lisa Valentine, Jan Ingle, Laci New, Heather Bithell Bowling surround Preston Cox during a selection of this weekend's production of "Side by Side by Sondheim." [KEVIN TAYLOR/TIMESDAILY]
Dylan Haynes, Carolina Mooring, Heather Bithell Bowling, Preston Cox, Abby Newton, Avery Guinn and Lacy New will kick up their heels this weekend when the Zodiac Players present "Side by Side with Sondheim." [KEVIN TAYLOR/TIMESDAILY]
Avery Guinn, Haley Crowell, Preston Cox, Carolina Mooring, Jan Ingle, Dylan Haynes, Abby Newton, William Miller, Heather Bithel Bowling, Joey Wright, Laci New and Lisa Valentine make up just some of the cast of "Side by Side by Sondheim." [KEVIN TAYLOR/TIMESDAILY]
• Musical Directors: Karen Cantrell and Rebecca Rockhill
[END PULL OUT BOX]
FLORENCE — If you are fan of Broadway musicals, you probably are a fan of some of the noted works by American composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim.
The Zodiac Players will present a homage to Sondheim this weekend by presenting “Side by Side by Sondheim” at the Shoals Community Theatre downtown.
Randy Pettus, who is directing the production, said attendees need to be ready to laugh, cry and fall in love with the music that captures the emotions of a new generation.
This adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical “is a perfect introduction” to Sondheim’s work, Pettus said.
Some of Sondheim’s more notable works include “A Funny thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” “Sunday in the Park with George” and “Into the Woods.” He was also responsible for writing the lyrics to Tony Award-winning productions “Gypsy” and “West Side Story.”
As a composer of more than five decades, Sondheim earned eight Tony Awards, an Academy Award and eight Grammy Awards during his lifetime. In 2015, he was presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama.
Sondheim passed away on Nov. 26, 2021, at the age of 91.
“Side by Side by Sondheim” has been presented in the Shoals before and returns starting tonight.
“It’s music that you all are going to know from ‘Follies,’ ‘Gypsy’ and ‘Into the Woods,’” Pettus said. “If you are a Broadway musical fan, you’ll recognize all of these songs.”
The case of this year’s presentation of “Side by Side by Sondheim” is made of younger performers and some who are more seasoned, Pettus said.
“This cast is amazing,” he said. “There are a lot of young people who have never done Sondheim songs, so they have learned those harmonies that are very tight. It’s been great to work with these artists.
“We do have some experienced people who have performed these songs before, and I hope everyone comes out to enjoy a night with us as we pay tribute to one of the great composers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.