The Zodiac Players will present “Next to Normal” at Shoals Theatre on Sept. 12-15.
The director is Michael Green; musical director is Rebecca Rockhill; assistant director will be Rebecca Tumlinson and stage manager is Malory Martin.
Green, a graduate of the University of North Alabama, has been involved in local theater for over 35 years. He has directed more than 40 productions and considers “Next to Normal” the most important show he has ever directed. “I believe this show is not only highly entertaining, but has a powerful story to tell. I hope this show can open people to discussion about the effects and treatments of mental illness. Mental illness is still a disease we try to keep hidden in the closet and it forces many people to resist treatment.”
Tickets are $10 for students and $15 for adults. The theater is at 123 N. Seminary St., Florence. The play will be at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12-14 and at 2 p.m. Sept. 15.
List the cast members and their characters include:
Aber Rhodes – Diana
Tyler Hudson – Dan
Macy Ladner – Natalie
Tanner Rhodes – Gabe
Chance Rhodes – Henry
Adam Thomas – Dr. Madden.
The musical, with music by Tom Kitt and book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey, is appropriate for mature audiences.
