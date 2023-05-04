Zodiac Players will present Stephen Sondheim’s “Side by Side by Sondheim” at the Shoals Community Theatre at 7:30 p.m. May 11-13 and 2 p.m. May 14.
On May 14, Mother’s Day, all moms who attend will receive a fresh flower.
The theater is at 123 N. Seminary St., Florence.
The musical review is suggested for all ages.
Tickets are $12 to $15 and are available at theshoalstheatre.org and at the box office, 256-764-1700.
Get ready to laugh, cry and fall in love with lyrics that are heartbreakingly true and music that captures the soaring emotions of a new generation with “Side by Side by Sondheim.” Simple and unpretentious, this Tony Award-winning musical is a perfect introduction to the work of this contemporary master and a must for diehard fans.
“Side By Side” director: Randy Pettus; musical directors: Rebecca Rockhill, Karen Cantrell; choreographer: Lisa Valentine; narrator: Alan Flowers; set design: Randy Pettus, Justin Nicholsen; stage manager: Mallory Martin; sound: Valerie Willingham; light: Justin Nicholsen; and production manager: Mary Ellen Killen.
Cast includes William Miller, Preston Cox, Carolina Mooring, Laci New, Heather Bithell-Bowling, Jan Ingle, Avery Guinn, Joey Wright, Dylan Haynes, Abby Newton ,Haley Crowell, Lisa Valentine, Suzanne Reese Mills and Drew Mills.
