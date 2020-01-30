FLORENCE — Wilson High School's dual enrollment history students are educating their classmates about the events of 9/11 through a living museum.
The students in Patricia Chandler's class have constructed a scene from Sept. 11, 2001, in the school library, based on their research of the terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people.
The exhibit's backdrop of the World Trade Center complex involves community volunteers including firefighters, police and paramedics.
The students portrayed the victims of the attack as the scene depicted the chaos in lower Manhattan, with audio recordings of that day's actual events in the background.
The living museum will be in place through today with classes visiting one-by-one.
