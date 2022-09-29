FLORENCE — Five Shoals-based bands will perform Friday at the Shoals Theatre to help raise money for the United Way, which provides funding to a host of local organizations.
Event organizer Dale Bowling said the bands will play sets of original songs.
The lineup includes Coffee Black, Furniture, Yes Trespassing, The Neds and Holy Living Creatures.
"Gary Nichols is hosting for us," Bowling said.
The show begins at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $15 and are available through theshoalstheatre.org, or by calling the theater box office at 256-764-1700.
All proceeds will benefit the United Way.
"This is a really great way to kick off our campaign," said United Way of Northwest Alabama President/CEO Jennifer McNulty. "This will be our first fundraising event of the year."
The United Way fundraising campaign kicked off Sept. 15 and will continue through April 15, she said.
"The fact that this campaign is hitting the ground running and starting out so early and strong, is exciting for us to see our goal being achievable this year," McNulty said.
This year's goal is $1.1 million.
Bowling said Overflo Productions is providing sound for the concert and will be recording video of the show.
"We are recording the show and giving it to the bands in appreciation of them playing for free," Bowling said.
The United Way's "donation tub fundraiser" is running until they're picked up on Monday, Bowling said.
During the Oct. 7 First Friday in downtown Florence, Bowling said tents and tables will be set up for various United Way-funded organizations.
"Monster Energy and Coca Cola will be giving out drinks on Court Street to encourage folks to stop and meet with the different United Way charities at our tents," he said.
In the past, McNulty said the United Way has relied solely on their traditional campaign.
"Dale and Coca Cola have been amazing with the effort they've put into this fundraising event," McNulty said.
