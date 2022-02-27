TAMPA, Fla. — Aaron Judge stepped into the batting cage and sent a long, high drive completely out of the park.
Far behind the left-field wall, a couple of University of South Florida students paid no attention. They walked right past the stray ball that glistened in bright sunshine on the lush green grass – they had to get to class.
Campus life carries on. The big league baseball world these days, now that’s a lot different.
Caught in lockout limbo, Judge and his New York Yankees teammates, Boston ace Chris Sale, Atlanta slugger Adam Duvall and others are doing their best to stay loose. Instead of playing on perfect diamonds in spring training games that had been set to start this weekend, they've taken to open fields all over.
“We’ve got to be ready,” Yankees infielder Gio Urshela said after a session with Gleyber Torres at Leto High School in Tampa.
Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp and his former Vanderbilt teammates are holding their own spring camp of sorts in Nashville, along with a handful of big leaguers who didn’t go to school there but are welcomed by longtime Commodores coach Tim Corbin.
Atlanta right-hander Kyle Wright is working out alongside Giants catcher Curt Casali and San Francisco outfielder Mike Yastrzemski, Kemp’s old college roommate. Most of them live within 10 minutes of each other, so there’s a support network off the diamond, too.
“We’ve got a lot of guys up at Vanderbilt that train. It’s a get-ready environment,” Kemp said. “Honestly it’s just a true blessing."
Kemp is a new father to 8-week-old daughter McKenna Catherine, who is now sleeping six-hour stretches at night.
“She’s been an angel baby, to be honest,” the proud pop said.
Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Nick Anderson might have the most unusual location — he's tossing in the parking lot of his physical therapist’s office. The right-hander, expected to start the season on the injured list because of an elbow injury, plays catch there after getting treatment.
“You’re never too big to play some catch in a parking lot,” Anderson told the Tampa Bay Times.
