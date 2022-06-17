ATHENS — Funeral service for Lola D. Lowery, 84, will be today, June 17, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Roger White officiating, Gail Kelso providing the Eulogy and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Andrews Chapel Cemetery. Visitation was Thursday, June 16, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
Mrs. Lowery died on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at her residence. She was born July 12, 1937, in Madison County to Bracken Hampton and Moline Smith Bracken. She was employed by Copeland Corporation, working in production, prior to her retirement. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Bobby Wayne Lowery; a son, Jeff Ray Sparks; and sisters, Corrine Kirby and Martha Jane Witherspoon.
Survivors include daughter, Rita Clemons (David); sons,
Gilbert Ray Sparks (Audrey Jean), Jeffery Sparks (Tabitha); brothers, Elbert Hampton, Jerry Wayne Hampton; sister, Linda Campbell Borden; grandchildren, Justin Clemons, Jeremy Clemons, Michelle Orr, Aliah Sparks, Victoria Sparks, Abbey Sparks and Brandi Bridges; great-grandchildren, Adrian Clemons, Andley Clemons, Brantley Clemons, Kaydence Chastain, Emma Chastain and Kinsey Bridges.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
