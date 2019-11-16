HANCEVILLE — Funeral services for Lottie Velma Johnson Terry, 84, will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Hanceville Funeral home Chapel. Visitation Saturday November 16th from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the home. Officiating will be Reverend Kenneth Terry. Burial will be in the Mount Zion Nazarene Cemetery.
Lottie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. In addition to this she was employed at Precision Press Company.
Lottie is survived by a brother, Cecil (Georgia) Johnson of Smokerise, Alabama; a son, Rodney (Lisa) Terry of Decatur, Alabama; grandchildren include Xalyn (Emily) Peek, Maisey (Will) Karrh and Haleigh (Nichol Winters) Peek; a great-grandchild, Anna James Peek and multiple nieces and nephews.
Lottie is predeceased by her husband, Austin Terry; her parents, George and Mattie (nee Fallin) Johnson; brothers, Samuel, Howard and Russell Johnson; and sisters, Martha Johnson and Marie Green.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Plant A Tree or Flowers in her name.
