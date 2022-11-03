DECATUR — Louise Smith, 91, died October 30, 2022 Visitation will be today from 10 a.m. until noon at Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Roselawn Cemetery.
