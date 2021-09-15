PRICEVILLE — Mable Houser White, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, September 12, 2021 after a short bout with cancer. She was born April 19, 1928, in Priceville, AL to James Dewey Houser and Omal Grace Fairbanks Houser.
Mable was a native of Priceville, AL and a lifelong member of Cave Spring Baptist Church. She married her sweetheart, Thomas Jackson “T.J.” White on August 28, 1958 and buried him in 1987. Even though they never had children, they were “Aunt Mable and Uncle Tee-Gee” to a host of nieces and nephews and the Priceville community.
Aunt Mable worked as an executive secretary for Chemstrand and Monsanto for nearly 40 years. Upon her retirement, she enjoyed attending God’s House at Cave Spring, traveling, shopping, DRIVING, and doting on her only brother’s, Grady Allen Houser, four daughters and their children.
Aunt Mable was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, T.J. and her brother, Grady Allen Houser. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Emma Jean Houser and four generations of nieces and nephews and a sister-cousin, Ruby Jewel Houser Thompson.
Funeral service will be Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at Cave Spring Baptist Church with Brother Brandon Lewis officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in New Friendship Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Cave Spring Baptist Church.
Her nephews, Chas Darnell, Randall Roy, Spike Smith, Jim White, Mark Ozbolt and Alex White will be pallbearers.
Special thanks and deep gratitude to: Dr. Micah Howard and staff; Dr. Stacey Tapscott and Staff; Amy Cook; caregivers: Cindy Powell, Linda Gillespie, Martha Myers and Marsha Hopper; Comfort Care Hospice and her beloved Cave Spring Baptist Church family for all the cards, calls, visits and prayers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.