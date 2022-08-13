DECATUR — Malcolm Lowe Pyatt, 76, passed away on July 14, 2022 at the Huntsville Hospital.
Malcolm was a life-long engineer with an electrical engineering degree from the Florida Institute of Technology. He apprenticed in the Apollo space program; retired from TVA after 30 years. Malcolm had many hobbies: photography, spreadsheets, fishing, woodworking, harmonica playing, playing pool at the Elks, and gardening. He enjoyed trips to the beach and the mountains. Malcolm was a devoted father and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife, Emily Faye Pyatt; son, Jason Wayne (Vanessa Marie) Pyatt; daughter, Emily Renee (Thomas Edwin) Vaughan; brother, Bruce Melvin (Rebecca Kathleen) Pyatt; 3 grandchildren, Carson Thomas Vaughan, Zachary Evan Pyatt and Ethan Alexander Pyatt.
Malcolm was preceded in death by his parents, Myra Victoria Pyatt and Joseph Lowe Pyatt; brother, Harold Lee Pyatt.
A receiving of friends and a reception will be held Saturday August 20, 2022, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the Point Mallard Estates Club House, 1204 Regency Blvd Decatur, AL 35601.
In lieu of flowers, send donations to the Decatur Elks Lodge – 655, Malcolm Pyatt Scholarship Fund, 2625 Centron Drive, Decatur, AL 35603.
Roselawn Funeral Home had the honor of serving the family.
