Teresa Foster, 2 p.m., Salem Baptist Church
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Lexington man gets 2 years in work release
- Florence resident among 'Campus Beauties' in Mississippi State pageant
- Hill, Williams head to runoff in superintendent race
- Trafficking arrest nets 18 pounds of cocaine
- Sheffield church relocations lead to new unity and blessings, pastors say
- Florence loses 2 softball tournaments
- Former Southwest School slated for new ownership
- 'Major dealer' netted in drug bust
- SuperChef's culinary superpowers too much for number one seed in tourney
- Balentine announces City Council District 6 run
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Nan, your actions were shameful (17)
- Pelosi's behavior was unacceptable (3)
- Trump lashes out at Jones, predicts GOP Senate victory (2)
- A different view of prayer in schools (2)
- Florence council endorses carbon dividend act (2)
- Put Christ back into Easter holiday (2)
- Sad news for homeless in Florence (1)
- FEMA funds will restore 20 golf course bunkers (1)
- Cal Thomas: A missed opportunity (1)
- Weather radar gap an expensive dilemma to solve (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.