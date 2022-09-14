HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Martha Faye Daniel Sparkman, 85, will be Friday, September 16, 2022 at 3:00 PM at First United Methodist Church, Hartselle, Alabama. Reverend Bobby Ray Halbrooks will officiate and Peck Funeral Home will direct. Burial will be in Moss Chapel Methodist Church Cemetery in Hartselle following the service. Visitation will be one and one half hours preceding the service beginning at 1:30 PM at First United Methodist Church, Hartselle Alabama.
Mrs. Sparkman was born February 5, 1937 in Austinville, Alabama to James Martin Daniel and Mamie Stovall Daniel. She passed away peacefully Monday, September 12 at Decatur General Hospital, Decatur, Alabama surrounded by her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Ray Sparkman of Hartselle; her parents and her siblings, Nell French, Mary Ruth Cross of Decatur, Alabama, Elna Williams of League City, Texas and Wallace Daniel of Morton, Illinois.
She is survived by her children, Randy Paul Sparkman (Penny) of Hartselle, Robert Alan Sparkman (DeDe) of Springfield, Tennessee and Mary Beth Sparkman of Hartselle, and grandchildren, Katharine Anne Sparkman, Jacob Daniel Bradford, Joshua Ryan Bradford and Polly Danielle Overdear (Dylon), all of Hartselle, Robert William Sparkman of Franklin, Tennessee, Sydney Caroline Moore and Christian Drake Moore of Nashville, Tennessee.
She is also survived by two beloved great-grandsons, Kendrik Ryan Bradford and Wilder Lane Overdear of Hartselle and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Sparkman was a member of First United Methodist Church of Hartselle. She cherished her memories of growing up in close knit Austinville with her parents, older siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins and neighbors. She enjoyed a long career at Hartselle Hospital and with Decatur physicians. She was particularly gratified by her time as Foster Grandparent at Hartselle’s F.E. Burleson Elementary School. She was always pleased to encounter young adults she had helped at school. She was first and foremost a tireless champion of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a follower of Jesus Christ every day the sun rose.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Franklin, Tennessee young adult disability care organization, “Finding Abilities, Fostering Community” (https:/wavesinc.com).
