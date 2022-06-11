COURTLAND — Funeral for Mary Frances King, 72, of Courtland will be Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Parkway Funeral Home at 2:00 PM. Burial will be in Smyrna Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Ms, King, who died Thursday, June 9, 2022, at her residence, was born December 12, 1949, to Tennis Melson and Lolar Kelley. She was a crane operator at Champion Paper Mill. She loved Alabama football, camping at Recede Point and going to Fitzgerald’s in Tunica. She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Keith King, Mark King; brothers, Dillard Melson, Lelton Melson, Coy Melson and sister, Evelyn Freeman.
Survivors include her grandchildren, Katie Mehra (Vishant), Jennifer Glass, Bert Terry; brothers, Gilbert Melson, Riley Kelly (Linda), Leslie Kelley (Nancy); sisters, Debra Martin (Howard), Cecelia Clark (Dewayne), Jennifer Kelly, Debbie Kelley; daughter-in-law, Peggy King; great-grandchildren, Chandler Stevenson, Aiden Stevenson, Kendall Stevenson, Avani Mehra.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to her caregiver Diane Gaddy.
