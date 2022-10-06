FLORENCE
Mary Jane Fleming Thompson, 84, died October 2, 2022. Visitation will be Monday from 11 a.m. to noon at St. Joseph Church Parish Hall. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 12:15 p.m. in the church. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery. She is the wife of the late George R. Thompson. Memorials may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
