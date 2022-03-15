[GREEN HEAD] Shoals births
Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield
• Feb. 28: Ashley Chaney, of Russellville, girl, Mackenzie Raelynn Dinsmore; Boris and Tonya Alonso, of Russellville, boy, Zayne Mathew Alonso
• March 1: James and Kelly Vinson, of Spruce Pine, boy, Micah John Vinson; Montana Hall and Cortney Morris, of Leighton, girl, Lilyana Grace Hall; Kirkland Germonprez and Kaitlyn Hollander, of Tuscumbia, by, Xander Dean Germonprez; Ricky Black and Kylie Murray, of Phil Campbell, boy, Carter Reid Black; James Denton and Rachel Love, of Russellville, boy, James Roman Denton
• March 2: William Inabinett and Olivia Wallace, of Rogersville, boy, Timber Kolt Inabinett; Nicholas Agee and Tori Rhodes, of Town Creek, boy, Killian Blake Willow Agee
• March 3: Mark and Brittney McCuen, of Tuscumbia, boy, Mark Warren McCuen IV; Charlotte Corvin, of Tuscumbia, boy, Caleb Anthony Wayne Corvin
• March 4: Dylan and Kori Johnson, of Sheffield, girl, Jovi Krue Johnson; Charles and Hannah Froman, of Muscle Shoals, boy, Waylon Tucker Froman
• March 5: Jacob and Jessica Graham, of Sheffield, girl, Ariella Starlee Graham
North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
• Feb. 18: Michael and Jordan Atkins, Phil Campbell, boy, Kash Michael Dewayne
• Feb. 22: Alycia Hendon, Rogersville, boy, JaKeylon DeShawn; Grant and Kalee Holland, Golden, Mississippi, girl, Indy Blaire; Keondre Barnett and Mercedes Yarbrough, Muscle Shoals, boy, Khaza Marze
• Feb. 23: Luther Brown and Katlin Smith, Florence, boy, Kyrie Louis; Matthew and Cara Tucker, Killen, boy, Sawyer Keith
• Feb. 24: Adam and Ashley Reeder, Florence, girl, Alya Ray; John and Rachel Seal, Russellville, boy, Bradford Daniel
• Feb. 28: Mark and Angela Guthrie, Florence, boy
• March 1: Mason Clemmons and Ariel Thompson, Florence, girl, Mckenzie Lane; Andrew and Mackenzie Burns, Florence, girl, Annie Faith; Anthony and Deborah Arnold, Florence, girl; Nicholas Tapp and Tamara Toth, Iuka, Mississippi, girl, Andee Rose
• March 2: James and Maggie Posey, Florence, boy, Wallen Jack
[GREEN HEAD] FREE SCREENING
Spring Health
Fair set March 18
The Spring Health Fair will be 7 a.m. to noon Friday at the Shoals Community Clinic, 309 W.C. Handy Place, Florence.
Eligibility: 40 or older; may have chronic health conditions.
Screenings: Cholesterol (fast for 12 hours prior to testing); blood pressure; BMI measurements; health survey; physiologist consultation.
Participation will help explore new screening process to reduce unnecessary medical referrals for exercise.
For information, call the clinic at 256-760-4713.
— Myra Arnold
[GREEN HEAD] Mayo Clinic Minute
What is a 'brain
pacemaker?'
More than 3 million adults in the U.S. are living with epilepsy. It's a seizure disorder caused by abnormal brain activity. The seizures can lead to physical injury, emotional health issues or even death.
Medications and surgery are two forms of treatment. But nearly 10 years ago, the Food and Drug Administration approved another seizure treatment for adults that's often referred to as a "brain pacemaker."
"It's kind of like a pacemaker for the heart, but instead, we use it for the brain," says Dr. Richard Zimmerman, a Mayo Clinic neurosurgeon.
Dr. Zimmerman is talking about a device called a responsive neurostimulator, or RNS therapy. It's implanted in a patient's skull with electrodes placed on the brain. The device not only monitors and records a patient's brain waves, it also prevents seizures or reduces their severity.
"It's able to detect where the seizure starts at its earliest point, and then begins to stimulate, or give therapy, to the brain in response to that early seizure. And it tries to stop it from progressing or spreading to the rest of the brain," says Dr. Zimmerman.
The pulses of stimulation happen within milliseconds of seizure activity. Patients can't feel it, and it doesn't cause pain.
"There's an algorithm in the computer chip that's in the device that's implanted into the patient that detects when those electrical impulses are abnormal," says Dr. Zimmerman.
It's another option for patients with epilepsy who don't respond to anti-seizure medications or surgery to remove where seizures start in the brain.
— Tribune News Service
