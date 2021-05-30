MOULTON — A Memorial Visitation for Melinda Faye Scholwinski, 42, will be Sunday, May 30, 2021 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Scholwinski died on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at her residence. She was born September 3, 1978, in Polk County, Florida, to John Aldridge, Jr. and Patricia Sowers Aldridge. She was employed by Sunshine Heaven, as a Certified Nursing Assistant, prior to her passing. She was preceded in death by her father and a brother, Scotty Aldridge.
Survivors include her husband, Royce Scholwinski; mother, Patricia Sowers Aldridge; son, Jamie Scholwinski; stepson, Mathew Scholwinski; daughter, Makayla Scholwinski (Joseph); stepdaughter, Lindsey Scholwinski; sisters, Delores Nickelson, Kay Dodds; stepbrother, Shawn Aldridge; stepgrandchild, Willow Jo Scholwinski.
