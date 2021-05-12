DECATUR — On Sunday, May 9, 2021, Michael Eugene Summers, loving husband, father of two sons, and stepfather to four children, transitioned to heaven from the comfort of his home surrounded by family at the age of 74.
Michael was born in Columbus, GA to Herman Eugene and Connie Ruth as the second son of six children. At the age of 18, he joined the Navy, completing his basic training at West Point where he was selected as the Commander’s Aid. He was later stationed in Hawaii and assigned to the USS Walker. He earned his associate degree in Computer Information Systems from Troy University and retired from that field of work at Martin Army Hospital, Fort Benning, GA in 2011. Michael married Barbara Adams in April 2000, and they moved to Priceville, AL in July 2014. He was an avid reader and handyman who loved to sing, travel, and make people laugh.
Michael is survived by his wife, Barbara; his two sons, Josh Letter and Vincent Summers; and his four stepchildren, Zac and Austin Slay, Lindsay (and Chaz) Darnell, Tattie Grace (and Walker) Ferebee, and nine beloved grandchildren, as well as one sister, three brothers, and several nieces and nephews.
The Celebration of Mike’s Life will be held on Thursday, May 13th, 2021 at Epic Church at 607 14th St. SE in Decatur, AL, with a viewing at 11:00 a.m. and the service beginning at 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the WoundedWarriorProject.org.
