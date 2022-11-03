DECATUR — Michael John Beasley, age 54, of Decatur, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022. Funeral service will be held on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Westmeade Baptist Church with Rev. Justin McAlpin and Bro. Jackie Burney officiating. The family will receive friends on that day from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at the church.
Michael was born in Decatur, Alabama to John Lawson Beasley, Jr. and Mary Maylene Harris Beasley. He was a member of Westmeade Baptist Church and an avid Alabama fan. He worked at Amoco/BP/Indorama for 33 years. He just received his 25 years of service award with the Emergency Response Team at the plant. Michael was a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend to all who met him.
Michael was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Maylene Beasley.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Karen Lowry Beasley; daughter, Keller Beasley; son, Logan Beasley; father, John L. “Jack” Beasley Jr.; brother, Ron Beasley; nephew, Spencer Beasley (Lauren); niece, Maggie Beasley; great-nephew, Lawson Beasley. Other survivors include father and mother-in-law, Dwight and Linda Lowry and brother-in-law, Keith Lowry (Loria).
Pallbearers will be Logan Beasley, Ron Beasley, Tim Beasley, David Beasley, Spencer Beasley, Allen Crawford, David Royer and Anthony Daniel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Westmeade Baptist Church or Brothers for Life, 4119 Old Hwy 31 SW, Decatur, AL 35603.
