HATTON – Lawrence County picked up a pair of wins in a county tri-match on Tuesday, defeating East Lawrence 2-0 (25-11, 25-9) and Hatton 2-1 (25-12, 26-28, 15-9).
Hatton rounded out the match with a 2-0 (25-11, 25-4) win over East Lawrence to earn a split on the day.
Ava Boyll led Lawrence County with 14 kills and 19 digs. Skye Letson had 11 kills and 11 blocks for the Red Devils, while Sarah Dutton finished with 16 digs. Kylie Graham had 35 assists and seven digs and Jaidah Hale had four kills and 11 blocks.
Lawrence County (16-12) hosts West Point in area play on Thursday.
---
Priceville goes 3-3 at Eddie Preuitt
The Bulldogs split six matches at the Eddie Preuitt Ford Tournament in Hartselle on Saturday, defeating Geraldine (2-1), West Point (2-1) and DAR (2-1) and losing to Addison, Sparkman and Alexandria.
Zoey Benson led Priceville with 56 kills and 12 blocks. Abby Langlois had 42 kills and 18 blocks for the Bulldogs, while Carly Jo Nelson added 12 kills. Ashlyn Johnson finished the day with 141 assists.
---
Brewer wins four in Pigeon Forge
Brewer turned in a strong showing at the Smoky Mountain Classic in Pigeon Forge on Saturday, picking up four wins with a pair of losses against teams from Alabama, Tennessee and Virginia.
The Patriots defeated Macon County (Tenn.) 2-0, Clinton (Tenn.) 2-1, John Battle (Va.) 2-0 and LaFayette 2-0 and dropped matches to Bullitt East (Tenn.) 2-0 and Sale Creek (Tenn.) 2-0.
Hope West, Cheyenne Lucas and Carly Brown all turned in strong offensive performances for Brewer. Jacey Atkinson had 108 assists and Bronwyn Borden finished with 78 digs.
