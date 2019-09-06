According to the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association, a record 71.5 million consumers used about 40,000 for-profit health clubs in 2018.
More Content Now 2
According to the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association, a record 71.5 million consumers used about 40,000 for-profit health clubs in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.