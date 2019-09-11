— More Content Now

Tip of the week
Fall deep cleaning checklist
We have all heard of spring cleaning, but the fall season is also a good time to get caught up on some deep cleaning. Here are a few fall cleaning tips, according to RealSimple.com:
• Wash windows: Using glass cleaner or one squirt of dishwashing liquid in a spray bottle filled with water, wipe down windows with a microfiber cloth.
• Vacuum fabric blinds: Use a low setting with a brush attachment to clean fabric blinds. Vinyl blinds can be wiped down with a dampened microfiber cloth.
• Clean the walls: Dust, wash, rinse and dry painted or wood-paneled walls.
• Vacuum/spot clean upholstered furniture and cushions.
HOME SELLING
Home prices on the rise
According to a recent CoreLogic survey, older millennials are helping drive home prices higher. Although home price gains had shrunk in the past year, prices were up 3.6% in July compared to July 2018. The survey also found that more than a quarter of older millennials said they were interested in buying a home in the next 12 months.
RENOVATION
tips for Project budgeting
Before starting any home renovation project, it’s important to create a budget. According to HouseLogic.com, here are four steps to set up your budget. Ballpark the costs of your renovation, figure out how much you have to spend, get quotes from contractors, and set priorities and trim the project to fit your budget.
