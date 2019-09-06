Globally, cardiovascular disease still ranks as the leading cause of death among adults ages 35 to 70, but cancer has become the No. 1 cause of death in some high-income and middle-income countries.
According to a recent study analyzing causes of death across five continents conducted by the Population Health Research Institute at McMaster University in Canada, cancer has surpassed cardiovascular disease in countries including Sweden, Canada, Chile, Argentina, Poland and Turkey. In high-income countries, death from cancer was twice that from cardiovascular disease, researchers said.
The study noted that “this epidemiological transition” might be due to improved prevention and treatment of cardiovascular disease in high-income countries.
