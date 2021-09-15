MOULTON — A Moulton teen, who was walking across Alabama Highway 157, died on Tuesday from injuries he sustained after being struck by a 1985 Peterbilt Monday afternoon, according to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
The 17-year-old male was air-lifted to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injures and later died on Tuesday from those injuries. He was pronounced by hospital staff.
The incident happened about 5 miles north of Moulton on Alabama 157 around 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
The truck was being driven by Wesley Guest, 43, of Hull, Georgia.
Troopers with ALEA continue to investigate the incident.
