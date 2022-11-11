MUSCLE SHOALS — Tony Stephens, who is owner of Corner Barbershop, will salute veterans of the area one clip at a time.
Stephens will be providing area veterans free haircuts today in observance of Veterans Day.
This year marks the 18th year Stephens has given free haircuts to our veterans in the Shoals area.
He will begin offering free haircuts from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. today and later this afternoon from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Veterans do not have to show an ID, Stephens said.
Corner Barbershop is located at 616 Waverly Ave.
