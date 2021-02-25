MUSCLE SHOALS — City council members have made three appointments to the Zoning Board of Adjustments, including one supernumerary member.
The council re-appointed member Ricky Saint and added new member, Beth Pirtle, City Clerk Ricky Williams said.
He said Skip Nichols was added as a supernumerary member, which is someone who can fill in for a member who is unable to make a meeting, and vote as a regular member.
The board can have up to two supernumerary members.
