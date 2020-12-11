MUSCLE SHOALS — Judging of residential and business Christmas decorations within the city limits begins Sunday.
Applicants across the city can expect their properties to be judged for cash prizes from Sunday through Dec. 19.
The citywide contest is offering cash prizes in the (residential) categories of most original, best light display and most over-the-top. There will also be a top winner in the business category.
Bank Independent is sponsoring the cash prizes in each category.
Winners will be notified by Dec. 21, and photos featured on the City of Muscle Shoals website.
The contest, organized by the Muscle Shoals Parade Committee, is replacing this year's Christmas parade.
"The decorations and lights around the city are nothing short of amazing," said committee chairwoman Linda Evans. "People have really gone all out with beautiful decor that really brings a lot of life and cheer to our city during an otherwise depressing time."
