MOODY — Two Birmingham residents are being charged with capital murder in the death of an Alabama police officer who was shot to death at a motel, officials said Friday.
Tapero Corlene Johnson, 27, and Marquisha Anissa Tyson, 28, are being held in the shooting death of Moody police Sgt. Stephen Williams. He was fatally wounded Tuesday night while answering a call at a motel.
Both Johnson and Tyson have been in custody since the night of the shooting. Court records weren't immediately available to show whether either has a lawyer.
Williams is being posthumously promoted to the rank of lieutenant as a honor, Police Chief Thomas Hunt told a news conference.
"Lot of guys looked up to Stephen. He was a very good close friend," Hunt said.
Authorities haven't disclosed details of the shooting, but a witness said he heard multiple gunshots.
Moody is about 20 miles east of Birmingham.
