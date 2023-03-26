Migrant Train Car

Officials investigate the scene where migrants were found trapped in a train car, Friday in Uvalde, Texas. Union Pacific railroad said in a statement that the people were found in two cars on the train traveling east from Eagle Pass bound for San Antonio. [WILLIAM LUTHER/ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 William Luther - member image share, The San Antonio Express-News

Two people found dead in a railroad car in south Texas were Honduran men, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said in a statement Saturday, indicating it was investigating the case as possible human smuggling.

