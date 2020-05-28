FLORENCE — When the annual W.C. Handy Music Festival poster contest became another victim of the coronavirus pandemic, a two-time contest winner stepped up to produce a vibrant poster for what should be a unique festival.
The poster depicts five well-known music venues and attractions, and is in tune with the times, it honors health care workers who are shown dancing among the landmarks.
Festival Chairwoman Tori Bailey said rather than having the annual contest during the pandemic, she reached out to Shoals artist Carl Brackin Jr. about creating a poster, which he agreed to do.
Brackin won the poster contest in 2006 and 2015.
The bright red, yellow, black and blue poster features visualizations of the Shoals Theatre in Florence, the Ritz Theatre in Sheffield, the Roxy Theatre in Russellville, FAME Recording Studios in Muscle Shoals and the Alabama Music Hall of Fame in Tuscumbia.
"The sites needed to be very iconic and based on music and entertainment venues connected with the Handy festival," Brackin said. "I chose places that were dramatic and well-illuminated, hence the neon lighting for most of the places, and themes of Hollywood/New York night clubs of the '30s."
Brackin said he wanted to produce a dramatic collage of the places, and instill a sense of community coming together and healing itself through music during this unique and trying time.
There is also a prescription shared by local musicians recommending music for healing.
Then there are the male and female health care professionals.
"The doctors/health professionals are analogies for dancing and happiness, as well as healing," Brackin said. "They themselves are based on the dancers Fred Astaire and Eleanor Powell."
Since the contest winner usually receives $500 cash, Bailey offered to compensate Brackin for his work.
He declined the money, she said.
"With the special circumstances of this year’s festival, I decided to donate the poster and my time working on it," Brackin said.
According to a festival news release, organizers wanted a design that spoke of the impact of music on the Shoals while referencing the unusual circumstances caused by the pandemic.
Brackin is a 2004 graduate of the University of North Alabama. His artwork will be featured on the front of the 2020 festival T-shirts, as well as posters, brochures and other promotional materials.
There will also be a limited number of signed posters available.
The festival is scheduled for July 17-26.
