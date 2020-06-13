200611 STATE FARM CHECK 1
Buy Now

Colbert County School Superintendent Gale Satchel discusses plans with Deputy Superintendent Wade Tuberville to build and furnish a "living apartment" to teach students daily life skills on the campus at Colbert County High School in Leighton. The program was generously funded with a check for $3,000 by local agents from State Farm Insurance. [PATRICK HOOD/TimesDaily]

 Patrick Hood Photographer

LEIGHTON — State Farm Insurance and Colbert County schools officials were together at Colbert County High School this week to accept a donation that will be used toward a high school project.

The school system has plans to build and furnish a "living apartment" on the high school campus to teach daily life skills to students with various challenges. The goal would be to help the students develop these skills to live on their own, according to information from the insurance agents.

Colbert County State Farm agents donated $3,000 toward the project.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.