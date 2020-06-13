LEIGHTON — State Farm Insurance and Colbert County schools officials were together at Colbert County High School this week to accept a donation that will be used toward a high school project.
The school system has plans to build and furnish a "living apartment" on the high school campus to teach daily life skills to students with various challenges. The goal would be to help the students develop these skills to live on their own, according to information from the insurance agents.
Colbert County State Farm agents donated $3,000 toward the project.
