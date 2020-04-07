TUSCUMBIA — A multimillion dollar paving project, probably Colbert County's largest, will soon be completed, County Engineer Jeremy Robison said.
Robison said the Rogers Group is currently finishing the $3.6 million Rebuild Alabama project that began in September.
Once completed, about 65 miles of county maintained roads, or roughly 10%, will be resurfaced with blacktop asphalt.
The county was able to begin paving before revenue from the state's new 10-cent gasoline tax kicked in because the County Commission agreed to borrow money against future gas tax revenue.
Robison said the contractor was able to resurface about half the roads last year before resuming work a few weeks ago.
He said paving contractors usually don't pave in the winter because of the cold temperatures. This winter wasn't that cold, but it was very wet. For most paving, temperatures must be 40 degrees and rising to be able to pave.
Robison said the contractor used the winter months to perform maintenance on facilities.
"It kind of worked out good for them," he said.
The Rogers group has utilized two paving crews to try and complete the project. The contractor is working in the east end of the county.
"I actually drove the district on Saturday," District 1 Commissioner Tommy Barnes said. "I was real pleased."
He said residents appear to be happy with the work that's been done, except residents whose roads weren't on the list.
"For those we didn't get, we can get to them in phase 2," Barnes said.
With Alabama and surrounding states under "stay at home" orders, demand for gasoline has plummeted, which could impact revenue collections.
Robison said the law only allows the county to pledge up to 50% of the gas tax revenue to loans. All 100% can be used to pay off any loans.
Robison said he doesn't think the projected revenue will be cut in half.
"I think revenue will be down some, but not drastically," he said.
