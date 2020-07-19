Five local women have been chosen finalists for the 2020 Shoals Woman of the Year award.
The award, sponsored by The TimesDaily, is in its 16th year and will look much different this year than in year’s past. The annual awards luncheon held annually in August to announce the recipient will not take place because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Gearing up for our annual Shoals Woman of the Year luncheon is always something that we at the TimesDaily look forward to every summer,” said TimesDaily Event Coordinator Cecilia Brumley. “However, due to recent spikes in COVID cases in our area, we have chosen to not hold this year’s luncheon, but we are carrying on with the traditions of this event so that we can honor these wonderful ladies for all they do for their communities and the entire Shoals area.”
The recipient’s photograph will still grace the cover of Shoals Woman magazine, scheduled for release next month. The magazine will include profiles on all five women:
• Violet Thompson — Thompson runs North Alabama Visitation Center, which offers a safe, neutral environment for noncustodial parents to visit with their children, or for parents who share custody to arrange for children exchanges without having to see each other.
Thompson has gone beyond those services to also help parents be parents. She has personally taken time to show individuals how to do something as simple as rock a baby, change a diaper, or showing a parent how important, and fun, it is to playfully interact with their child — actions that may come naturally to some, but not for all.
• Sheila Johnson — Johnson has decades of service in the local childcare industry. She began her career as a teacher and moved on to open her own day care facility.
She has owned and operated two facilities in the Shoals and has served on many committees including Colbert County Children’s Policy Council, Voices of Alabama, and Early Care and Parent Involvement Committee of the Shoals.
She is an advocate of early education and has mentored others in opening and operating other day care centers. Her guidance and influence have also been attributed to motivating individuals to become pre-K teachers.
• Mary Day Smith — Smith is the adjutant and past commander of the American Legion Post 11 in Florence and is a member of the American Legion Auxiliary for Post 11. An Army veteran, her heart is with helping other veterans navigate the confusing red tape that’s involved when veterans seek their government benefits.
She has helped homeless veterans find shelter and housing. A moving nomination letter highlighted how Smith didn’t just point one homeless veteran in the right direction, she went to battle for the veteran and his family, and helped the family procure housing, as well as stayed in touch with the family to be assured they’re doing OK.
• Anne Howard — A large part of Howard’s heart is on display at the University of North Alabama inside the lion habitat. Howard was “mom” to African lions Leo III and his sister, Una, from the moment they were just a few weeks old. The lions were bottle fed in her home for the first three months of their lives before they were released into their custom habitat on the UNA campus.
Even then, Howard didn’t stop caring for her young charges. She is at the habitat each day — even during holidays — feeding and cleaning up after the lions to ensure their habitat continues to receive top ratings and goes with them on tours. She also pops over to the habitat to interact with visitors and to answer questions about the lions. And when it was discovered this year that Una had developed a life-ending illness, it was Howard who was once again by Una’s side, holding her “baby” and soothing her as she said a final goodbye.
• Courtney Tate Akins — Akins is a Muscle Shoals middle school guidance counselor, but her love and influence on children extends beyond her career in education.
When her older son, Eli, was 2 years old, she noticed he wasn’t progressing socially like other children his age and after several months of testing he was diagnosed with autism. She set out to bring attention to the challenges involved in dealing with autism.
She has sponsored 5K runs to raise money for the Autism Society of Alabama and created a team she named “Team Eli runs Twenty Six in Six” with the goal of completing a marathon in six days.
She also completed her goal of establishing the “Miracle Field” in Muscle Shoals that allows all children with special needs to participate in sporting events. Now, not only is there a field, but there’s a team, “Shoals United Stars,” that pairs children with special needs, with children mentors who help them with their sporting skills.
