BIRMINGHAM — The O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Alabama at Birmingham has received a $75,000 donation to help diminish the effects of COVID-19 and cancer in Alabama's Black Belt.
According to media reports, the gift from the Mike & Gillian Goodrich Foundation will go toward the cancer center's Office of Community Outreach and Engagement to fund cancer prevention and awareness activities.
That includes outreach and education to help people better care for themselves and manage stress and anxiety during the pandemic.
Called the "Black Belt" because of the color of its soil, the area also has a largely African American population. Monica Baskin, associate director of the O'Neal Center, said residents of the region remain at high risk for both cancer and coronavirus.
Baskin said residents also have questions about the basic facts of the virus and concerns about how to secure food and financial help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.