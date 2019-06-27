FLORENCE — The Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts is hosting an exhibit next month that celebrates blues musicians and the revival of the genre.
“Since Handy was the ‘Father of the Blues,’ we wanted to have this exhibit during the same time as the Handy Festival since he actually did travel as a blues man as well,” said Kennedy-Douglass Program Coordinator Christi Britten.
The touring exhibit, called "A Cast of Blues," will be on display until Aug. 1. It features 15 resin-cast masks of Delta blues legends created by Sharon McConnell-Dickerson, as well as 15 color photographs by Mississippi-based photographer Ken Murphy documenting several blues performers and juke joints.
But the exhibit offers more than that, according to Britten.
“It’s a great sensory experience,” she said.
Britten explained how the exhibit is accessible to those with sensory impairments, offering a listening station featuring all 15 blues artists depicted in the resin masks and the chance to interact with blues instruments like the diddley bow, drum and slide.
All informational panels are available in Braille as well.
Britten said visitors are encouraged to feel the hyper-realistic details in the resin-cast masks.
“As a sculptural and visual art experience, feeling the life-made casts of these individuals and their facial expressions transfers their experiences directly to our fingertips,” McConnell-Dickerson wrote in a press release.
As a visually impaired artist, McConnell-Dickerson explained the power of art you can feel.
“A life cast is like a 3-D photograph to someone who is blind,” she said. “It captures the flesh, muscle, bone, hair and subtle expressions of emotion. I wanted to discover the faces behind the music I love, so I went to Mississippi to map out the visages of the real Delta blues men and women.”
In addition to the main exhibit at Kennedy-Douglass, a closed-captioned documentary, “M is for Mississippi: A Roadtrip through the Birthplace of the Blues,” will also be shown at 6 p.m. July 11 at the Florence Indian Mound Museum. It runs just over 90 minutes.
"A Cast of Blues" is made possible by ExhibitsUSA, a national part of the Kansas City, Missouri-based Mid-America Arts Alliance, and curator Chuck Haddix.
