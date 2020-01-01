The stark reminder that Christmas is over will soon appear in the form of live Christmas trees lying near the street waiting to be picked up and hauled to a landfill.
That is one option for spent Christmas trees, but there is another way to put that old tree to use.
Kelly Balentine, director of Education Outreach with the Florence Solid Waste, Street and Recycling Department, said live trees can be left by the street, or brought to the city's recycling center on Terrace Street. Ornaments should be removed before the tree is dropped off, she said.
The trees may be picked up by anglers who will use them to improve the habitat at their favorite fishing spots.
"We encourage fishermen to come get them and use them to make fish habitats," Balentine said.
Greg Shell, owner of Shell's Tree Farm off Frankfort Road in Colbert County, said he sold about 1,400 live Christmas trees this year, but had about 30 trees left over.
"Fishermen usually come after Christmas and use them as fish habitats," Shell said.
But there's more to it than just dumping a tree into the lake or stream. Shell said anglers want the trees to stand up straight in the water.
"They usually weigh them down with something," he said. "I know in the past they would weigh them down with concrete blocks."
Shell said the trees that remain are Fraser fir trees from the Appalachian Mountains. Of the 470 Fraser fir trees he brought in, only 30 were not sold.
"I want to see them used for something," he said.
In Colbert County, Landfill Manager Mike Shewbart said they do not presently recycle Christmas trees, but might look at something next year. He said they could grind the trees into mulch.
