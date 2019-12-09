TUSCUMBIA — For those attending the Plantation Christmas event at Belle Mont Mansion, it was a glimpse into the former home's holiday gatherings.
Fresh greenery and traditional decorations, coupled with period costumed dancers set the tone as visitors were given a feel of the early 1800s. The event has been annually at the mansion for more than 30 years and has twice been listed among the Southeastern Tourism Society's Top 20 list for the holiday season.
Costumed docents were also on hand to share the history of the house and to serve refreshments.
Belle Mont Mansion is an excellent example of Jeffersonian style architecture of the early American Republic. It was constructed in 1828 and features high quality brickwork and refined woodwork. It is furnished with period antiques from the Tennessee Valley, with a number of portraits and other items original to the Isaac Winston family, who once owned the plantation.
The mansion is owned by the Alabama Historical Commission and is among only five state-owned historic homes. It is operated by the Colbert County Historical Landmarks Foundation, which sponsored the event.
Belle Mont is located at 1569 Cook Lane, also known as Colbert 53, approximately 1/4 mile west of Alabama 43 south.
