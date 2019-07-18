MUSCLE SHOALS — Five Police Department vehicles were damaged today when a tractor-trailer rig clipped a utility pole at the Police Department on Gusmus Avenue.
Police Chief Clint Reck said the rig's trailer caught the Comcast and telephone lines and snapped the pole. The broken pole fell across the police vehicles and two vehicles belonging to officers.
Mayor David Bradford said one of the vehicles was totaled and internet service was down.
Reck said the incident occurred at about 2:30 p.m. Phone service was restored, he said, but internet service was still down at 3:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.