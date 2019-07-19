MUSCLE SHOALS — Telephone and internet service were interrupted Thursday at the Muscle Shoals Police Department when a tractor-trailer rig clipped a utility pole that fell on several police vehicles.
Police Chief Clint Reck said the tractor-trailer was turning onto State Street from Gusmus Avenue at about 2:30 p.m.
"The trailer caught the Comcast and phone line and snapped the pole off," Reck said.
The broken utility pole fell across five police vehicles and the personal vehicles of two police officers, the chief said.
Mayor David Bradford said one of the vehicles was totaled. The six others sustained minor damaged that will have to be repaired.
Reck said the vehicle that was totaled was a backup patrol vehicle, but one of the damaged vehicles was a new Ford Explorer.
He said the hoods and roofs of the other vehicles were damaged.
"It was just a freak accident," the police chief said.
Bradford said he was attending meetings in Montgomery when he received the call about the incident.
Reck said nobody was injured.
He said power was not interrupted and phone service was restored. Internet service was still down an hour after the accident.
Bradford said the truck belonged to R+L Carriers.
The Muscle Shoals Electric Department replaced the damaged utility pole.
