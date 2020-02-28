FLORENCE — For the second year, the Actors From The London Stage will be in residence at the University of North Alabama for a week of performances and instruction.
The touring group will bring Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” to campus for two performances at the George S. Lindsey Theater on at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, and 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14.
“UNA is fortunate to be among only eight colleges on the spring tour of Actors From The London Stage, who bring our campus and community Shakespeare performances by experienced professionals as well as classroom experiences for UNA students in a wide variety of majors, including English, Theatre, Sociology, and Geography,” Cynthia Burkhead, chair of UNA's Department of English said in a news release. “Without the generosity of the Albert S. Johnston, Jr., Endowment, bringing Actors From the London Stage to UNA would not be possible.”
In addition to the public performances, the Actors From The London Stage will visit 15 classrooms to work with students. They will also stage a performance of “The Tempest” at the Limestone Correctional Facility as part of the Inside/Out Prison Exchange course offered through the Department of English.
Actors From The London Stage, whose founding director is Sir Patrick Stewart, includes a new cast of five actors each semester. The actors come from such notable theater companies including the Royal Shakespeare Company, the National Theatre of Great Britain, and Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre. Many are recognized for their work in film and television.
The Actors From The London Stage residency is made possible by the Albert S. Johnston Jr. Endowment. Albert Sidney Johnston came to UNA, then Florence State College, in 1954, and he served the University in a number of roles until his retirement in 1974 and death in 1979. It is in honor of his dedication to Shakespeare that the Albert S. Johnston Jr. Endowment was created.
General admission tickets for “The Tempest” are $10 and are available at the UNA Bookstore and the Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts. UNA student tickets are $5 and are available at the UNA Bookstore. Remaining tickets will be available at the box office before each performance.
