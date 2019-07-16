MONTGOMERY — An Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs partnership with GovDeals.com and GSAauctions.gov will allow the agency offer surplus government property online and year round.
The move will allow the ADECA Surplus Property Division’s Montgomery Warehouse, the site of past auctions, to remain open throughout the year. The division previously closed its warehouse for weeks to conduct inventory prior to a public auction.
“Moving our auctions online will allow for more items to be available to the public throughout the year and keep the division open for business longer,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “This will benefit the public by making our auction process more efficient.”
The Surplus Property Division is responsible for the collection and sale of all property declared excess by state agencies that participate in the Surplus Property Program. It is also responsible for the transfer of all federal surplus property allocated to the state from both military bases and federal agencies.
At any given time, this division has approximately $50 million in inventory on hand ranging from vehicles to office furniture and almost everything in between. After a period of time, items not purchased by agencies eligible for the program can be sold to the public via online auctions.
To see what property is available via auction, visit GovDeals.com/AlabamaSurplus for state property and GSAauctions.gov for federal property. New items will be added regularly. More information about the program, go to adeca.alabama.gov/surplus.
